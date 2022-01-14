A drawing of a sad girl’s face is seen on a blackboard amid the ruins of a school hit by Typhoone Odette in Sitio Makanri, Brgy. Langogan in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on January 3, 2021. Mark Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - At least 2.2 million workers remain directly affected one month since typhoon Odette battered through the southern part of the Philippines, the International Labor Organization said Friday.

Among the hardest hit regions were Western Visayas with 672,000 affected workforce, Eastern Visayas with 343,000 and Central Visayas with 643,000, according to ILO's rapid assessment.

In Caraga, nearly one-third of the region's entire workforce, totaling 363,000, was affected, ILO said.

The assessment found out that Odette has affected mostly the vulnerable, ILO said.

ILO also said almost 38 percent or 839,000 of the total affected workers are women. Young people and older workers are also among those hardest hit, it added.

Prior to the typhoon, about 3 in 5 of these women mostly worked in low-paying jobs such as agriculture, wholesale, retail trade or domestic work, it added.

“It is heart-breaking to see how Typhoon Odette has affected already vulnerable workers with limited capacity to earn, less income security, and lack of social protection," ILO Country Office for the Philippines Enterprise Development Specialist Hideki Kagohashi said.

"A human centered recovery is vital, one which places decent work and sustainable livelihoods at the heart of efforts to build back better,” Kagohashi added.

ILO said it would conduct field assessment and mobilize resources to start rebuilding efforts, in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment.

Typhoon Odette is the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 2021.

