With Recto as new Finance chief, Diokno glad to take a breather

Benjamin Diokno when he was Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) governor. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Former Finance Secretary Benjamin said he felt relieved to hand over his duties to his successor Ralph Recto.

Diokno, who returned to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board, said this gives him time to pursue his personal goals.

"The President has spoken. On my part, with my new assignment, I’ll have more time for myself, my family and friends," he said in a statement.

"I’ll also have more time and space to pursue my own personal and professional goals that I’ve been postponing all these years."

Recto formally assumed the post of Secretary of Finance on Friday.

Diokno was offered a post in the Maharlika Investment Corp, but the UP-trained economist declined.

"For the last eight years, I feel like I’ve run non-stop on a treadmill— from DBM (Department of Budget Management) to BSP at the height of the pandemic, and then DOF (Department of Finance)," he said.

"Now, I’m on the cooling down phase of that long run, which I think I truly deserve."

Diokno also expressed confidence in Recto.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be turning over my seat as Finance Secretary to Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto,” he was previously quoted as saying in the DOF statement.