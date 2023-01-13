MANILA - Several domestic flights were canceled Friday due to weather disturbances at the destination, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

The following flights were canceled as of 8:12 a.m. on Jan. 13:

CEBU PACIFIC

• 5J 821 Manila - Virac

• 5J 822 Virac - Manila

CEBGO

• DG 6177 Manila - Masbate

• DG 6178 Masbate - Manila

• DG 6113 Manila - Naga

• DG 6114 Naga - Manila

A low pressure area (LPA) earlier brought heavy rains and flooding in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

