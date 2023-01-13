Kadiwa stores urged to sell cheap onions again

QUEZON CITY — Some consumers on Friday were dismayed by the Department of Agriculture's decision to stop selling cheaper onions at Kadiwa stores.

Despite DA's announcement Thursday, some buyers still trooped to Kadiwa stores to take their chances of buying cheaper onions.

But they ended up almost empty-handed.

"Medyo disappointed lang kasi dito lang 'yung alam kong bilihan ng murang sibuyas," said Maricar Salvador, who traveled from Commonwealth to a Kadiwa store on Elliptical Road to buy onions.

(I'm a little disappointed because this is the only place I know to buy cheap onions.)

Some hoped there were still leftover onions being sold in Kadiwa stores, which attracted long lines of people in recent weeks.

"Mahirap po kasi para sa aming mahihirap, kailangan namin ng murang sibuyas. Nabalitaan ko kahapon na wala na po, akala ko may natira pa ngayon kaso wala na talaga so nag-bawang na lang ako," said Grace Cabildo.

(It's difficult for us poor people, we need cheap onions. I heard yesterday that it's gone, I thought there was still some left now, but there really isn't any, so I just bought garlic.)

DA deputy spokesperson Rex Estoperez said farmers can still sell onions at Kadiwa, but most likely not at the P170 per kilo price.

"Puwedeng magbenta ng sibuyas pero di na P170, baka mas mataas [nang] kaunti, di natin alam ang presyo. Ang P170 kasi, subsidized 'yun eh," Estoperez said.

(We can sell onions but not P170, maybe a little higher, we don't know the price. The P170 price is subsidized.)

The DA earlier said a supplemental memorandum of agreement is in the works to enable them to continue selling cheaper onions.