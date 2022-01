MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Thursday said it is canceling more flights amid a staff shortage.

"Cebu Pacific continues to manage the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce with employees who are either sick or under home quarantine," the airline said.

Below are the cancelled flights from January 14 - 17:

January 14

5J 899/900 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 905/906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

DG 6243/6244 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 389/390 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

DG 6703/6704 Manila – Camiguin – Manila

DG 6984/6985 Cebu – Clark – Cebu

DG 6051/6052 Manila – Coron – Manila

DG 6197/6198 Manila – Legazpi – Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila – Naga – Manila

5J 506/507 Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

January 15

5J 899/900 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 903/904 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

DG 6243/6244 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 787/788 Manila – Butuan – Manila

5J 389/390 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 447/448 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

DG 6191/6192 Manila – Legazpi – Manila

DG 6195/6196 Manila – Legazpi – Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6031/6032 Manila – San Jose – Manila



January 16

5J 893/894 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 897/898 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 905/906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 793/794 Manila – Butuan – Manila

5J 567/568 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 581/582 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 975/976 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 457/458 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 771/772 Manila – Pagadian – Manila

5J 853/854 Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

January 17

5J 893/894 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 901/902 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 905/906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 379/380 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 561/562 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 961/962 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 971/970 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 649/650 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

Affected passengers may opt to rebook their flights, refund the cost of the ticket or put their tickets' monetary equivalent in a travel fund.