MRT-3 to initially launch own contact tracing app on Jan 18
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 13 2021 02:08 PM
MANILA - The MRT-3 will initially launch its own contact tracing app called "MRT-3 Trace" on Jan. 18, the Department of Transport (DOTr) said Wednesday.
"Starting January 18, passengers may use the DOTr MRT-3 Trace. But to give time for our passengers to familiarize themselves with the new app, full implementation will be on February 2021," MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati said.
Capati said the digitalization of contract tracing can help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The app will require train passengers to scan a QR code on their phones and declare their information and health details like the existing tracing apps in commercial establishments.
The MRT-3 app joins a number of COVID-19 contact tracing apps already in use by Metro Manila LGUs, as well as malls and other commercial establishments.
