Cebu Pacific holds month-long P88 seat sale, offers P700 antigen tests

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it is offering discounted fares for as low as P88, along with antigen tests for COVID-19 for travelers who book flights with the airline.

The country's biggest airline said the seat sale is valid for 30 domestic destinations, for travel from Jan. 13 until Dec. 31, 2021.

Cebu Pacific is also offering antigen tests for P700 for its passengers flying from Manila through its Test Before Boarding (TBB) process.

The airline said it also offers RT-PCR tests for as low as P3,300 via its three partner laboratories, namely PADL, Health Metrics Inc, and Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc.

"Passengers booked on Cebu Pacific and Cebgo can easily choose and book appointments via the “Testing Options” tab" Cebu Pacific said.