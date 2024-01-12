Finance Secretary Ralph Recto takes his oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Malacañang Palace. Department of Finance/Facebook Finance Secretary Ralph Recto takes his oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Malacañang Palace. Department of Finance/Facebook Finance Secretary Ralph Recto takes his oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Malacañang Palace. Department of Finance/Facebook

MANILA (UPDATE) - Ralph Recto has formally assumed the post of Secretary of Finance, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr confirmed on Friday as he introduced the Batangas lawmaker as the new Finance chief during a ceremony in Malacañang.

"A gentleman that I do not think needs very much introduction, as he has been in public life since we were very young Congressman together, Secretary Ralph Recto for the Department of Finance," Marcos said.

Marcos noted that Recto's experience as a legislator will be needed in pushing for fiscal reforms.

"I am certain that he will be championing reforms, leveraging his influence in both Houses of Congress into passing bills that accelerate growth, drawing investments, and create better jobs, while raising funds that will be invested back for human and physical capital formation," Marcos said to an audience of officials and journalists.

Recto is known for pushing several tax reform bills during his stint as a lawmaker both in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"He will be a major player in how we stay on the path of growth, meet and even surpass our medium term fiscal target and achieve our development targets," Marcos said.

Diokno meanwhile will go back to being a member of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' Monetary Board Marcos said.

"We shall continue to rely on your expertise and exuberance as a member now of the Monetary Board," Marcos said referring to Diokno's appointment to the central bank body that sets monetary policy.

Marcos added that Diokno was offered a post in the Maharlika Investment Corp, but the UP-trained economist declined.

Meanwhile, Recto's appointment was welcomed by his colleagues in Marcos' economic team.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said he looks forward to working with Recto.

The Department of Budget and Management meanwhile said Recto can expect the agency's full support.

Trade Secretary Fred Pascual said he supports Marcos' appointment of Recto as the new Finance chief.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez also praised Recto's appointment.

"His extensive knowledge and profound grasp of economics uniquely qualify him for this crucial role, making him the most fitting candidate," Romualdez said.

His former colleagues in the Senate also said Recto was fit for the job.

Meanwhile, the Bankers Association of the Philippines said "Recto is equipped with the necessary experience to promote Philippine economic growth through the implementation of effective fiscal policy, having served as Secretary General of the National Economic and Development Authority and as a Senator who has advocated for pro-growth laws."

"As head of the Marcos administration’s economic team, Secretary Recto will play a critical role in the reformation of fiscal and economic policies, together with balancing political realities. We are confident that he will succeed in his role, to the benefit of the Filipino public," the BAP said.

The Makati Business Club meanwhile said Recto's "stints in NEDA, the House of Representatives, and the Senate — including his authorship of the expanded VAT law of 2006 (RA 9337) — will serve the Administration and country well as we address growing financial and economic challenges."