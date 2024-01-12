MANILA - The Philippines has recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent global shocks, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said.

Marcos addressed members of the diplomatic community on Thursday and said the country’s recent economic gains showed that the Philippines is “back on its feet,” Malacañang said. “It is with confidence that I announce that the Philippines has... I could say [has] gotten back [on] its feet from the reeling effect of the pandemic and the subsequent shocks that we have suffered from the Ukraine war and now from the conflict in the Middle East,” Marcos said during the annual Vin D’Honneur. Malacañang noted that the latest data showed that inflation has slowed to 3.9 percent, while the unemployment rate dipped to 3.6 percent, and underemployment to 11.7 percent.

“The Philippines is touted to become one of the fastest-growing economies among major Asian countries in 2023 as forecasted by multilateral organizations such as the ADB (Asian Development Bank), the ASEAN + 3 Macroeconomic Research Office, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” said the President.

Marcos called on the members of the diplomatic community to work with his administration to help the Philippines address the problems of poverty, food security, peace and order, health, jobs, and livelihood, the Palace said.

Malacañang holds the Vin d’Honneur traditional reception to mark the New Year.