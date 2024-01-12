Diokno confident in new Finance chief Recto: DOF

MANILA - Outgoing Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has expressed his confidence in incoming finance chief and current House Deputy Speaker, Ralph Recto, the Department of Finance said on Friday.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be turning over my seat as Finance Secretary to Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto,” Diokno was quoted as saying in the DOF statement.

Recto is set to take his oath as the new head of the DOF on Friday, Malacañang has confirmed.

“I am proud knowing that I will be leaving my post at a time when the Philippine economy, in general, and the DOF, in particular, are in a better state of affairs than when I inherited them,” the DOF quoted Diokno as saying.

Recto is known for pushing several tax reform bills during his stint as a lawmaker both in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Diokno meanwhile has served as Budget Secretary and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named him as Finance chief. He was also the one of economic managers who pushed for the creation of the Maharlika Investment Fund.