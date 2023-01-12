MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission warned the public against purchasing pre-registered SIM cards being sold in the black market.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan explained that the person under whose name a SIM is registered will be held responsible for any actions the SIM card will be used for.

"Kanino po yan nakarehistro 'yung SIM po na yun at kung gamitin sa hindi maganda ang pre-registered SIM na 'yan, kung sino po 'yung nakapangalan nung nakarehistro 'yun," he added.

NTC said over 17 million or 10.47 percent of all 168 million active SIM cards have so far been registered as of January 11.

The commission also said it will be coordinating with other agencies to bring SIM card registration to remote areas with limited communication and internet services.

Just recently the NTC, together with the telcos, went to an island in Masantol, Pampanga, one of the identified remote areas and conducted a sim registration activity there.

"Nagpunta po ang NTC kasama mga telcos sa isang remote area na qualified as remote area at sinubukan natin mag facilitate ng SIM registration doon nag-set ng booth ang mga PTEs (Public Telecommunication Entities) kung saan ang mga tao po nila personnel empleyado hg PTEs tinulungan magparehistro mga kababayan natin," Salvahan said.

The NTC plans to consolidate the list of remote areas by Monday.

The SIM registration program will run only until April 26. SIMs not registered by this date will be deactivated.

RELATED VIDEO