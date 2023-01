Several domestic flights have been canceled Thursday, January 12, 2023, due to bad weather.

Below is the list of canceled flights:

January 12, 2023 (Thursday)

AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 651/652 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6839/6840 Manila-Siargao-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

*2P 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila