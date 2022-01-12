MANILA - The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it would implement a zero face-to-face transaction policy in Metro Manila due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Starting Jan. 13, all applications for company registration, submissions of reportorial requirements and other transactions at its main office in Pasay City as well as the outlet in Mandaluyong City, will be processed via online, email, courier and other remote means, the agency said in a statement.

The SEC said the measure would "effectively avoid further spread of COVID-19 in the workplace."

For registration of domestic stock and nonstock corporations, recording of partnerships and licenses to do business for foreign corporations, applicants can use the electronic simplified processing of Application for Registration of Company on the SEC website, it said.

Submission of annual financial statements, general information sheets and other eligible documents must be done through the Electronic Filing Submission Tool (eFAST).

Other reports not covered by eFAST can be submitted through email at ictdsubmission@sec.gov.ph, the SEC said.

Request for documents can be made via its express system, while cashless payments can be made at eSPAYSEC, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the SEC said it would maintain a skeleton workforce and implement alternative work arrangements to ensure continued service.

Several other frontline industries such as transport, banking and telecommunications have reported staff shortage due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Wednesday, the daily tally of new infections hit 32,246 which was the second-highest so far during the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: