MANILA - MacroAsia Corp on Wednesday reiterated it has been invited as a non-equity partner in a consortium for the $10 billion Sangley Airport project in Cavite.

The Lucio Tan-led firm said it made the disclosure in response to a report that said the SPIA Development Consortium has secured an original proponent status from the provincial government of Cavite on Jan. 7.

"The proposed role of MacroAsia as a supporting non-equity member of the consortium is to provide management and technical services for the aviation support and logistics components of the project," MacroAsia told the stock exchange.

"As of now, we have no additional information other than those reported in the news articles," it added.

The province of Cavite in January 2021 canceled its award for the airport deal which China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) and MacroAsia won in an auction in 2019.

CCCC was among the firms blacklisted by the US in 2020 for their involvement in the construction of artificial islands in the South China sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Sangley Airport project last September 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: