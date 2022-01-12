MANILA - Globe Telecom said there could be a "slowdown" in service response as workers and vendor partners also struggled with the impact of rising COVID-19 cases.

Employees are either getting sick or need to go on leave to take care of sick loved ones as cases surged in the National Capital Region (NCR), the telco said in a statement.

"Even as we strive to maintain our service level standards, the reality is that our employees and partners are also human beings. They go through the same challenges as members of the community with rising infections. We sincerely ask for the understanding of our customers," said Globe Chief Customer Experience Officer Beck Eclipse.

"We are encouraging our customers to utilize our digital channels in the safety of their homes. We continue to innovate on all our channels so we can serve them at this time when they need us most," Eclipse added.

More transactions will also be available on its GlobeOne app, the telco said. For technical visits, broadband customers can use the Globe at Home app to book a technician, it added.

Select Globe stores are open to address important transactions. Meanwhile, customer may report concerns through Globe's digital assistant 211 or (02)7-730-1000 or via Facebook Messenger.

Other sectors such as banks and airlines have also been struggling with staff shortage resulting in temporary closure or cancelled flights.

