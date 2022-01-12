MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Wednesday said it would speed up the administration of COVID-19 booster shots to ensure safe air travel.

Cebu Pacific said at least 200 employees will be given COVID-19 booster shots under the Gokongwei group's booster vaccination program which would run for several days.

The carrier has also tapped the local government of Pasay City as well as the Project Balik-Buhay of Cebu and other local vaccination programs where employees reside.

“We have been operating with 100 percent fully vaccinated active flying crew since October 2021/ As we continue to prioritize the safety of our passengers and crew alike, we are very happy to intensify our efforts amidst this evolving situation," said Cebu Pacific vice president for People Felix Lopez.

The group's booster vaccination program is open to all employees regardless of the source of the primary doses, the airline said.

Pilots and cabin crew take antigen tests prior to operating flights while aircraft undergo extensive daily disinfections, Cebu Pacific said.

Some industries such as banking and aviation are reeling from the impact of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila. Philippine Airlines earlier said it had to cancel flights due to staff shortage.



