Megaworld to build 2nd hotel in Palawan

MANILA -- Property giant Megaworld is set to build its second hotel in Palawan.

Paragua Sands Hotel will rise on a 462-hectare land in San Vicente.

The 10-story building will have 313 guest rooms and boasts of a five-minute walk to the beach and a nearby mangrove reserve park.

It will have swimming pools, 4 food and beverage outlets, saunas, a ballroom, a spa, functions rooms, meeting rooms, and a business center.

Paragua Sands Hotel is scheduled to open in 2029. It will be the 20th hotel property launched by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts.

Megaworld did not mention how much the hotel's construction will cost.