Global unemployment to see uptick in 2024: ILO

MANILA -- Unemployment may see an uptick worldwide in 2024, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said Thursday.

In their World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2024 report, the ILO said unemployment may climb to 5.2 percent in 2024, from 5.1 percent in 2023.

The ILO noted that the unemployment rate and the jobs gap rate – or the number of persons without employment who are interested in finding a job – have fallen below pre-pandemic levels.

However, it noted that an additional 2 million people globally may be looking for jobs this year.

In Southeast Asia, ILO sees unemployment hitting 2.5 percent this year. This means 8.6 million people may be jobless in the region, they said.

Unemployment in the Philippines fell to 3.6 percent in November 2023.

The ILO also said rates of informal work may remain at around 58 percent of the global workforce in 2024.

For Southeast Asia, the group expects informal employment to be at about 69.3 percent.

ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo said governments must address workforce challenges effectively and fast.

"Falling living standards and weak productivity combined with persistent inflation create the conditions for greater inequality and undermine efforts to achieve social justice," he said.