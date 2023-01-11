MANILA - Government workers have started to receive the fourth tranche of the mandated salary hike, the Department of Budget and Management said on Wednesday.

The latest increase is the last phase of the mandated increase under Republic Act (RA) 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law of 2019 or "SSL V", series of 2020, the DBM said in a statement.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the latest increment could help government employees affected by inflation.

“The government recognizes the indispensable role of its dedicated personnel in serving our beloved country. We are firmly committed to help them amidst rising prices of goods and services," she said.

Pangandaman also signed the guidelines for 2 separate Budget Circulars for the implementation of the fourth tranche of Salary Schedule for civilian personnel and local government unit (LGU) workers, the agency said.

RA 11466 covers all positions for civil personnel, whether they are regular, casual or contractual in nature, appointive or elective, full-time or part-time in the executive, legislative and judicial branches, constitutional commissions, state universities and colleges and government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) not covered by RA 10149, the DBM said.

It also applies to all positions for salaried LGU personnel with the same above-mentioned status, and all positions for barangay personnel which are paid monthly honoraria, it added.

Excluded from the coverage of the circular are those engaged without employer-employee relationship and funded from non-personel services (PS) appropriations or budgets, the agency said.

Also excluded are military and informed personnel, GOCCs under RA 10149 and individuals whose services are engaged through job orders, contracts of service, consultancy or service contracts with no employer-employee relationship, the DBM said.

Meanwhile, the DBM said around P48 million was included in the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) under the Governance Commission for GOCCs’ (GCG) budget, which was meant to support the conduct of a study on government compensation structure of different national government agencies and GOCCs.

“President Bongbong Marcos directed us to conduct a study to ensure that the compensation of all civilian personnel will be generally competitive with those in the private sector doing comparable work to attract, retain, and motivate corps of competent and dedicated civil servants,” Pangandaman said.

“Apart from the conduct of the study, the DBM is also undertaking a review of the rates of the existing benefits being provided to qualified government employees to assess if these may need adjustment in the future,” she added.

