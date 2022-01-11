GCash says app, services restored after 4-hour outage

MANILA (UPDATE)—The GCash app and its services have been restored after a 4-hour outage.

GCash, in a social media post, said it has fully restored its services.

"Rest assured that your funds are safe," it added, also advising clients to restart the app.

The GCash app is back.



We would like to inform you that we have restored our services completely. Rest assured that your funds are safe.



We recommend restarting the app for a smooth experience. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/9jcc16zbBu — GCash (@gcashofficial) January 11, 2022

GCash announced its app and services were unavailable past 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Outage-reporting site downdetector.ph also reported a spike in the number of GCash users reporting that the app was down.

Screengrab of downdetector.ph

GCash did not mention the cause of the outage but said it will update users once its services are restored.