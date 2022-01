MANILA - The GCash app and its services have been unavailable for many users for up to 3 hours as of this posting, the fintech company said on its official Facebook page.

The outage-reporting site downdetector.ph also reported a spike in the number of GCash users reporting that the app was down.

Screengrab of downdetector.ph

GCash did not mention the cause of the outage but said it will update users once its services are restored.

"Rest assured that your funds are safe with us," GCash said.

