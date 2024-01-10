NBI, GCash team up to speed up scam investigations

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation has formally sealed a partnership with e-wallet firm GCash to work together in the investigation of various online scams.

A memorandum of agreement signing event was held in Taguig, Wednesday.

NBI Director Medardo de Lemos said criminal behaviors have changed and crimes are now online. He added that partnerships with financial technology firms are crucial to help investigate cybercrimes, many of which affect e-wallet accounts.

“Coordination is really critical kasi kung kukunin sa isang platform katulad ng GCash, pag na inform namin sila we are assured that the activity would be on alert with GCash,” said de Lemos.

Ren-ren Reyes, President & CEO of G-Xchange Inc, which runs GCash, said the partnership would help speed up investigations as the NBI can seek help from GCash if GCash accounts are involved in a crime. GCash too may seek assistance from the NBI if needed, he added.

“Pag may report na dumating sa amin, it allows us to tap NBI… Pag meron naman nag complain sa kanila or may operation ang NBI, it allows them to come to us so we can help them in the investigation,” said Reyes.

Aside from helping in the investigation, both parties will also share information or data on the latest cybercrime trends to help prevent them.

“Tuloy tuloy ang use of data analytics namin to find a pattern that scammers are using. Kung may bago silang modus or bagong way of taking out money from accounts, we’ll try to capture that and even prevent it,” said Reyes.

Both the NBI and GCash urge the public to file a formal complaint or a police report before they can act on the matter. The NBI admits though they need to hire more cyber investigators with the expected increase in the number of complaints.

The NBI Director asserted that “he face of criminal behavior has changed… The world is changing and crime is changing along with it.” The NBI will train more personnel and purchase equipment to intensify the investigation into cybercrime.