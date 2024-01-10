Meralco power rates rising slightly in January

An electric company line-man rides an elevated platform called "cherry-picker" as he navigates under overhead electric meters along Recto Avenue in Manila on July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Power rates will see a minimal increase in January due to higher electricity prices in the spot market, Meralco said on Wednesday.

The utility distributor said there would be an upward adjustment of P0.08 per kiloWatt-hour (kwh) in the electricity rate this month.

This means the the total electricity bill may go up by around P17 for customers consuming 200kWh of electricity, P25 for those consuming 300 kWh, P34 at 400 kWh, and P42 for those who consume 500 kWh a month.



In December, Meralco dropped power prices by nearly P0.80 per kWh, after prices decreased in the spot market.

— Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News