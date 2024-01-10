Manila Water says its P2.5 billion sewage treatment plant near the Hinulugang Taktak waterfalls in Antipolo City is more than 60 percent complete. Handout

MANILA - The water at Antipolo's famous Hinulugang Taktak Falls may soon get cleaner as Manila Water's wastewater treatment plant nears completion.



Manila Water said its sewage treatment plant (STP) near the famous falls is currently more than 60 percent complete and is expected to be operational by December 2024.

The utility firm said it has been constructing the P2.5-billion sewerage treatment plant as part of its massive push to provide quality sanitation services to its customers in the East Zone of Metro Manila and Rizal.

"The project aims to maintain and rehabilitate the ecological balance in the area by treating up to 16 million liters per day of wastewater from households before discharging it to the falls," the company said in a statement.

The plant is expected to service 148,000 residents of Antipolo City, specifically from Barangay dela Paz, San Isidro, San Roque, and San Jose.

“We believe that by providing quality sanitation, we are contributing to better community health and environmental sustainability in the province,” said Manila Water Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla.

According to the Rizal Province website, Hinulugang Taktak used to be a destination where "people from neighboring towns and City of Manila gathered to wade, swim and get wet in a cool mountain fresh waterfall."

Pollution however has made Hinulugang Taktak's waters unfit for swimming and bathing.