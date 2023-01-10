Photo illustration of a SIM card provided by mobile network companies in the Philippines. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Senator Grace Poe on Tuesday asked telecommunications companies to "ramp up" their efforts to get all phone subscribers to register their SIM to prevent potential glitches due to last-minute registration.

"Telcos must ramp up their drive to encourage subscribers to register. No amount of days will be enough if most of the over 100 million phone users will sign up at the last minute," said Poe.

Under the law, all mobile device users are required to register their SIM on the telcos’ authorized platforms until April 26. Unregistered SIM cards would be deactivated.

Telecommunications companies have so far registered 16,150,926 SIMs as of January 9, data from the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) released on Monday showed. This is around 9 percent of the 168 million mobile subscribers registered with the country's three telcos.

"I am just worried that everybody will try to do it at the very last minute, which will bring challenges in handling the traffic of registrants," the senator said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology, along with other agencies, created a 24/7 complaint center to assist consumers and as reports of Filipinos falling prey to scammers during the SIM registration period increase.

