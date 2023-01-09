Rolls-Royce posts record car sales in 2022

The badge of a Rolls Royce car is displayed at Bonhams Auction House ahead of the Important Collectors' Motor Cars and Automobilia at Bonhams in London, Britain, 15 December 2022. The auction takes place on 16 December 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

LONDON, United Kingdom - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sold a record number of its luxury vehicles last year, the UK-based group announced Monday, voicing "cautious" optimism for 2023 even as inflation remains sky-high.

Sales last year advanced eight percent to a record 6,021 cars thanks to strong worldwide demand.

This was up from an all-time peak of 5,586 in 2021, the German-owned luxury carmaker said in a statement.

Orders for Spectre, its first all-electric car that launches later this year, beat expectations.

"2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars," said chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos.

"While we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls‑Royce."

Founded at the beginning of the 20th century, the emblematic British car brand became part of German auto giant BMW in 1998.

