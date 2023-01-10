MANILA - The Bureau of Treasury said on Tuesday it has raised a total of $3 billion from its "blockbuster" US dollar-denominated bond sale.

The Philippines launched a US dollar-denominated bond offer with 3 tenors of 5.5 years, 10.5 years, and 25 years with the minimum goal of raising at least $500 million on Monday.

The Treasury said strong demand helped them lower the interest rates to be paid on all of the bonds. Demand for the bonds also pushed tender offers to reach $28.2 billion.

“The blockbuster reception and tight pricing achieved in all tranches of our latest offering, despite coming on the heels of curtain-raisers done by other big-name sovereigns, reaffirms the distinction of Philippine credit as favored proposition even in times of uncertainties in the market landscape," National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said in a statement.

"It is both a reward for our masterful navigation of the pandemic crisis and a motivation to become a beacon for growth in a period of dimming global prospects," she added.

The maturities are set at July 17, 2028, July 17, 2033, and January 17, 2048, respectively.

The term sheet for the offer shows the proceeds of the bonds will be used for general budget financing. Proceeds from the 25-year sustainability bonds will also be used for the refinancing of assets in line with the Philippines’ sustainable finance framework.

“The robust demand for our first international bond offering in 2023 represents a strong vote of confidence by international investors. It is a testament to the Republic’s sound economic fundamentals and the resilience of our economy in the face of volatile global financial markets," Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said,

"We are pleased to see international investors’ recognition of the Philippines’ strong economic recovery, sound fiscal policies, and sensible socioeconomic agenda to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth," he added.

In October 2022 the Philippines launched the first US Dollar Bond offer under the Marcos administration.

RELATED VIDEO: