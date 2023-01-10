LTFRB asks Grab to explain surge charging, minimum fare

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday (LTFRB) set another hearing on Grab Philippines’ fare scheme after asking the company to explain its surge fees and P85 minimum base fare.



The agency met with Grab officials on Tuesday to address consumer complaints about the company’s fares.

However, the LTFRB said Grab officials were not able to explain its fare scheme sufficiently, so they were ordered to come up with a presentation for the next hearing, which was set for Thursday, January 12.

An earlier hearing in December was canceled after Grab officials said they were exposed to COVID-19.

LTFRB Chairman Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III said the agency wants two major issues to be resolved: the legality of its surge fees, which Grab collects during rush hours; and its P85 minimum base fare, despite LTFRB's base fare set at P45.



Guadiz says he is hoping they can come up with a decision by the end of January.



In a statement, Grab Philippines thanked the agency for a chance to explain its pricing mechanism.



"Grab Philippines thanks the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for the opportunity to clarify key questions regarding Grab’s transport business’ pricing mechanisms. The company looks forward to further expounding on this matter in the next session," their statement read.



"Despite the shortage of drivers, Grab is making every possible effort to support commuters and existing driver-partners – while still remaining compliant with the fare matrix of the LTFRB," they added.