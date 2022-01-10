Tablets are convenient nowadays for multimedia and entertainment use, as some people prefer to watch Netflix or play games on gadgets with a bigger screen. They can also be used for remote work and distance learning as they are easier to carry compared to laptops.

In November last year, HMD Global rolled out their 10.4” tablet, the Nokia T20.

The Nokia T20. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

FEATURES

The tablet is equipped with a 2K-resolution screen, which is sharp and bright.

It also features a massive 8200mAh battery designed to keep up with your digital needs throughout the day.

The 64GB of storage is more than enough space for documents, photos, videos, and movies, although the system takes up to 11GB. The extra MicroSD slot may come in handy if you still need more storage. It also has a single sim slot that has LTE connectivity, which is a plus in the segment.

The gadget’s 3.5mm headphone jack, though, is awkwardly positioned at the corner. The sound, powered by stereo speakers with OZO Playback, is decent for video calls and music jamming.

HMD Global also brags the gadget’s three years of monthly security updates and two years of free operating system (OS) upgrades.

I experienced minor hiccups in loading multiple applications and web pages, as it is only supported by 4GB of RAM. Still, its octa-core CPU catches up to your digital needs.

Nokia T20’s 8MP camera. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Photographs shot through the 8MP rear camera are satisfactory, and the 5MP front camera is also acceptable for video calls and selfies. Take a look at sample shots below.

Test photos taken at Nokia T20’s rear camera. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News Test photos taken at Nokia T20’s rear camera. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News Test photos taken at Nokia T20’s rear camera. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

With good lighting, the camera captures decent photos, although it has a hard time focusing on subjects.

It operates on Android 11, which offers Entertainment Space and Kids Space. Parents can set up what their children could only watch or read on the tablet. With these features, Nokia T20 is definitely a gadget for multimedia consumption, at the same time, it can also be your kids’ buddy for learning.

I also played the popular multiplayer online batter arena Mobile Legends: Bang Bang on the tablet. I experienced no issues while playing the game, and the big screen definitely improves the viewing experience of the player—that, if you prefer a bigger screen for gaming. The tablet sports a Mali G52 graphics processing unit (GPU).

It is also priced at P12,990.00, relatively lower than its most rivals.

Nokia T20’s nearest competitors in the price range are the realme Pad (3GB+32GB WiFi only at P10,990.00, and 4GB+64GB WiFi & LTE at P14,990.00), the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus (4GB + 64GB at P16,995), the Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB + 128GB at P17,990.00 and 6GB + 256GB at P19,990.00) and the Apple iPad (9th-gen, WiFi only) at P19,990.00.

If you’re looking for a decent tablet on a tight budget, the Nokia T20 is worth considering.