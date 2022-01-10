MANILA — Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso announced on Monday the extension of Manila's deadline for renewal of business permits and payments of property tax which was initially scheduled for Jan. 20.

“Under resolution 289, the deadline for payment of business permit is now until March 31. So 'wag na pong kabahan ang ating mga negosyante na baka sila mapenalize, at natatakot din yung iba nating negosyante na magsama-sama at mag-create ng unnecessary influx ng tao,” he said through a live announcement on social media.

Domagoso said the city government’s move was prompted by requests from the business community who expressed apprehension in doing physical transactions amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“They can go online, 'yung mga kababayan natin sa abroad, OFW, immigrants, ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas. Pwede silang magbayad ng amilyar sa online. 'Yung mga business naman dito, pwede silang mag-renew online,” he said.

He said transactions can be coursed thru www.gomanila.com and through payments systems available at SM San Lazaro and SM Manila.

Domagoso expressed gratitude to Vice-Mayor Honey Lacuna and the city council for passing the resolution which extended the deadline, providing ample time for businesses to transact with the city government.

