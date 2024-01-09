President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US on Sunday, April 30, 2023, for a five-day official working visit. Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

MANILA — Investment deals from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s various foreign trips could create 220,000 additional jobs for Filipinos, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Monday.

DTI Undersecretary for Communications Kim Bernardo-Lokin said that as of Dec. 21, 2023 the total consolidated and processed investments had reached $77.178 billion or about P4 trillion pesos.

Twenty projects received green light and were registered with the investment promotions agencies of the DTI.

Out of the total, 9 are ongoing and operating.

“Ito pong investments na ito ay both realized and in the pipeline and mostly nandito po sila sa sectors ng manufacturing, IT-BPM, renewable energy, data centers and telecoms,” Bernardo-Lokin said.

“In terms of trabaho, ang total po natin diyan na nakuha is about 224,200 na jobs – iyon po iyong translation niya,” she added.

Forty-one percent or 91, 957 news jobs will come from the IT-BPM and related services, while 32.1 percent or 71, 899 are from the manufacturing sector.

“Under that [manufacturing], ano po ba iyong mga categories noon? Mayroon tayo sa cement, integrated steel mill, semi-conductors...and mayroon mga manufacturing din on automotive, electronics, printer, processing and wire harness at iba pa,” Bernardo-Lokin said.

Some 23,452 jobs will be created in the infrastructure, transportation and logistical sectors, and 5,760 in the agriculture sector, she added.

Nine percent or 21,020 of the new jobs from direct foreign investments will fall under the energy sector.

“Ito po iyong ating blue economy na tinatawag. Ito po iyong makikita nating renewable energy, marine RE, water production, aquaculture, mayroon din po tayo iyong traditional energy at mayroon pa ring waste to energy,” the official said.

“Magkakaroon po tayo ng maraming mga trabaho rin that means sa aviation, data centers at saka sa transportation, infrastructure, including construction, land development, real estate, water and wastewater treatment,” she said.

The investments come Japan, China, the US, Belgium, Malaysia and Singapore, which Marcos visited during his official travels.

“Sa nakikita po natin, it comes across, lahat po ng napuntahan ni Presidente Bongbong Marcos, marami po tayong nakukuha diyan and especially from Japan, dahil dalawang beses na po siyang nagpunta and of course iyong sa Belgium,” Bernardo-Lokin said.