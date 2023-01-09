MANILA - Fitch Solutions on Monday said it expects the Philippines' current account deficit as a share of GDP (gross domestic product) to narrow only by 4.7 percent in 2023 from the previous 4.5 percent estimate.

The Philippines is expected to benefit from lower energy prices this year. Remittance inflow is also expected to remain resilient for the year which will support the current account, Fitch Solutions said in a report.

From January to September, the cumulative current account deficit is estimated to have reached 4.5 percent of GDP, the largest in 2 decades, which likely brought the total for the year to 5.2 percent of GDP, Fitch Solutions said.

"Looking ahead, while we expect the current account deficit to narrow due to lower commodity prices and resilient remittance inflows, weakening global demand and sustained high import of capital goods will keep the current account shortfall considerably larger compared to its historical five-year average of 0.5 percent," the report said.

Fitch Solutions said its forecast is in line with government projections.

The report noted that goods export growth in the Philippines is likely to slow to 5 percent in 2023 from an estimated 6 percent growth in 2022 "as the economic recovery in Mainland China is unlikely to offset a broader slowdown in global demand," it said.

It said it expects the US, the Philippines' largest trade partner, to enter a mild recession this year "which could bode poorly for the Philippine exports."

China's economy, which is the second largest export destination, is expected to grow 5 percent in 2023 but recovery remains "bumpy" due to COVID-19 uncertainties, it said.

Imports, meanwhile, are expected to remain high with the infrastructure projects to boost demand for imported capital goods, Fitch Solutions said.

Two key risks to the current account deficit are the greater-than-anticipated global economic downturn that could weigh heavily on exports, and the continued Russia-Ukraine war that may push further volatility in select commodity prices, Fitch Solutions said.

