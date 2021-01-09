Business Mentor: Braving obstacles to finally start your own business

A customer checks out COVID19 themed shirts at a shop at the Quiapo Central Market in Manila on September 04, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Most of us hope that better things are coming our way. We pray hard that we can leap into a new version of ourselves for the prosperity of our business and career for our family.

However, we were truly tested really hard last year. Even if we did not want to be in such a predicament, we just can’t shrug off reality. But, hey! The fact that you are reading this, you should be able to rejoice because it only means that you get another chance to make the improvement that you always wanted, and perhaps the pandemic ignited your willingness to make that brave move.

What COVID-19 taught us was to become more vigilant on how we take care of ourselves, how to make sure that we keep ourselves healthy and safe, as well as our family. Ignoring cleanliness may not be too big an issue to some, but the scare that the pandemic has brought made us realize that we are able beings that can make things safer and provide for the needs of the family no matter what.

The Birth of Small Businesses During The Pandemic

When the usual shops or stores that we often go to were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it made us fearful. I have to admit that I was overwhelmed at how devasting the disease was and feared that my family will be suffering.

But fortunately, instead of the people just waiting for the “ayuda” coming from the government, many decided to step up and make things possible. Small businesses began to emerge. There were many startups.

But of course, some had some worries and doubts. An individual who whose parents were office workers may not have know how to start a business, unless, he/she was truly interested to start his/her own while still young. And that is just fine. Fear is a survival instinct. It makes you feel alive.

Fear comes before infinite possibilities which means, because of fear we tend to push ourselves, even more, to prove ourselves that we can do so much better. Believe it or not, when you have fear, it allows you to build your confidence. Before you even know it, it has slowly led you to the place where you wanted to be.

Aspiring Entrepreneur’s Obstacles

Let’s say you really need to have a side hustle or build a small business because what you and your spouse earn may no longer be enough to sustain the needs of the family. While you think that it should be your next move, fear steps in and yes, there are some challenges along the way, but there are solutions that can help you get through it.

1. Financial Constraint

When you are just new in business, you can get very ambitious. And I cannot blame you for that. However, you should very well consider how much money you have and how much you are willing to risk for the business. Thus, if you think that you may need additional capital, taking a loan from a bank or a friend may help you start your business. Again, you must think things through about the kind of business to put up. While we know that having a business means taking risks, take calculated risks so you won’t be losing money.

2. Lack of Idea

To create a unique business may not be as easy to some. After all, there are so many factors to consider when putting up a business such as the location, target market, the business concept itself, etc. If you are truly interested to start your own business, seek advice from a friend or business consultant. It will help you gather ideas that will interest you and hopefully help you come up with the right kind of business.

3. Lack of Experience

Obviously, a successful entrepreneur demands experience. Not being able to have the experience may make you feel “small” and reluctant to start the business. That should not be how you feel. So, if you are new to the business, you cannot put yourself out in the field “unarmed”. You need to equip yourself with the right knowledge and skills such as taking an online course on basic business management. Work with a mentor and stay “in the know” all the time so you can have the right mindset and set of skills needed in managing the business and in handling people.

4. Existing Responsibilities

If you are still currently employed, having time for the business may become a problem an issue. But instead of giving up the thought of starting your own business, find ways on how to delegate those responsibilities which you think may hinder you from starting the business. An entrepreneur indeed needs to wear a lot of hats, but also think that you can always hire people who can help you with some of your tasks.

5. Fear of Failure

Let me tell you when I was starting my business, I had doubts about success because it is not that easy to find the right clients to work with. Not every prospective client may be willing to spend that much on mentoring either. So, I questioned myself if this business I started will be able to put food on the table. As time went by, I focused on building a name synonymous with professionalism, integrity, capability, and confidence. Instead of focusing on the fear, focus on what your dreams can do for the future of your family.

Individuals who are persistent and gritty can become entrepreneurs. Having great ideas can help you succeed as long as you can adapt perfectly. However, you must also realize that not everyone may be cut out to become an entrepreneur simply because they lack some factors which could make them become one.

Here’s something to ponder:

If you think that startup life may be too stressful, intimidating, and might take up so much of your time and that leaving your day job is still not an option, then probably entrepreneurship is not for you. However, if you are feeling the pull of entrepreneurship and you feel that this is something that can change your life, then stop making excuses and do something about them.

Let’s cheer for new beginnings and new dreams for all of us!

---------------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com