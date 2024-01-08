Oil prices up by P0.10 in second week of January

MANILA — Oil prices are rising by a small amount on the second week of January.
Petroleum companies announced the following adjustments on pump prices effective Tuesday, January 9.
PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.10/L increase
Kerosene - P0.10/L increase
Diesel - P0.10/L increase
CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - P0.10/L increase
Diesel - P0.10/L increase
PETROGAZZ (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.10/L increase
Diesel - P0.10/L increase
CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P0.10/L increase
Kerosene - P0.10/L increase
Diesel - P0.10/L increase
Industry insiders have said that fears of a supply disruption over incidents in the Red Sea may drive an oil price spike in the world market.
RELATED STORY: