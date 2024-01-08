Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law the Ease of Paying Taxes Act which promises to streamline tax payments.

Under the law, tax returns can now be filed either electronically or manually with any authorized agent bank, revenue district office, or authorized tax software provider.

It also allows non-residents to register for these facilities in a bid to attract foreign investors.

The law also orders the BIR to adopt an integrated digitalization strategy, which should include an integrated and automated system for facilitating basic tax services, the setting up of electronic and online systems for data and information exchange between offices and departments, and the streamlining of procedures by adopting automation and digitalization of BIR services.

Mon Abrea, Founding Chairman and Chief Tax Adviser of Asian Consulting Group, said the passage of the law is a welcome development.

"It will ease the burden of tax compliance, particularly for the micro and small enterprises," he said.

"As simple as what you've mentioned earlier, filing anywhere, and using whether manual, electronic, or any software or mobile app, it should have been allowed ever since...whoever is the commissioner, whatever the priority of the administration, let the taxpayer pay whenever, wherever," Abrea stressed.

He noted, however, that the law may also place cash constraints on micro and small enterprises.

"Under the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, VAT payment will now be accrual, meaning even if you haven't collected your income, you now have to declare and pay your VAT. What if you do not have cash, because you have not made a collection?" he asked.

--ANC, 8 January 2024