Davao businessman, Crocodile Park owner dies in road mishap

This composite image shows Davao businessman Philip "Sonny" Dizon.

Davao businessman Philip "Sonny" Dizon was killed after he got into a road accident while on his motorcycle this weekend.

The prominent 64-year-old businessman was immediately brought to Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City on Sunday, but later died of serious injuries.

According to the local Bansalan Police Station, Dizon was traveling along the Bansalan-Balutakay road going to Balutakay, Barangay Managa.

The businessman allegedly swerved his motorcycle to the outer lane to avoid an approaching vehicle. He lost control of his Can-Am three-wheeled motorcycle, which then overturned. The victim fell on a concrete lane.



Dizon was the owner of the Davao Crocodile Park, Dizon Farms, and the Mount Apo Highland Resort in Barangay Kapatagan, Digos City.

Dizon was also the president of the American Chamber of Commerce Davao City chapter.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo