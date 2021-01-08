Skyway 3 extends night closures for finishing work to make Jan. 14 opening

Skyway 3. Handout, San Miguel Corp.

MANILA - The Skyway Stage 3 from Gil Puyat Avenue in Makati City to Balintawak, Quezon City will still be closed at nighttime until Jan. 13 to make way for finishing works and make its Jan. 14 opening schedule, its developer-operator said Friday.

San Miguel Corp (SMC) said Skyway 3 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday until Jan. 13. The closures started on Jan. 6.

“We are working to make sure that the 18-kilometer north-south stretch of Skyway 3 will be ready for official opening starting January 14. That is why we need to close it during non-peak, late night to early morning hours. We need to complete finishing work on the main stretch,” said SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang.

San Miguel earlier said it would have opened the expressway sooner, if not for successive typhoons that delayed the curing of concrete and preparation for asphalting.

Skyway 3 improved travel time between Makati and Quezon City to 20 minutes or less.

SMC initially opened four lanes of the 18-kilometer expressway last Dec. 29 and has waived toll fees for one month.