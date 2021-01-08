Meralco to consumers: Expect rate hike in January billing
Posted at Jan 08 2021 01:05 PM
MANILA - Meralco said Friday its customers should expect a rate increase in their January billing.
Meralco will impose a P0.27 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) additional charge this month as generation charges also increased.
This means a household consuming 200 kWh per month would see an added P55 in their January bill, which goes up as consumption increases.
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) earlier ordered Meralco to refund consumers from overcollections of pass-through charges, while also collecting under-recoveries in a span of 24 months for the consumers to barely feel the impact of the charges.
