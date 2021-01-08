Meralco to consumers: Expect rate hike in January billing

MANILA - Meralco said Friday its customers should expect a rate increase in their January billing.

Meralco will impose a P0.27 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) additional charge this month as generation charges also increased.

This means a household consuming 200 kWh per month would see an added P55 in their January bill, which goes up as consumption increases.

Sa kabila ng naunang utos na refund ng ERC, singil sa kuryente ng Meralco, tataas sa January billing ng P0.27/kwh dahil sa pagmahal ng generation charge.



Eto ang katumbas na dagdag singil:



Kunsumo Dagdag

200 kwh P55

300 kwh P82

400 kwh P110

500 kwh P137 pic.twitter.com/Vwr2JbiaiG — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) January 8, 2021

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) earlier ordered Meralco to refund consumers from overcollections of pass-through charges, while also collecting under-recoveries in a span of 24 months for the consumers to barely feel the impact of the charges.

