DA ensures pork supply from Visayas, Mindanao as prices surge in Luzon

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Friday it is working on increasing the supply of pork to address high pork prices in the markets of Metro Manila and other areas of Luzon.

DA ASec. Kristine Evangelista in a briefing said pork supply from the Visayas and Mindanao will continuously flow to Luzon.

“Dahil nga po sa tinatawag nating law of supply and demand, kapag kulang po ang ating supply definitely mayroon pong paggalaw ng presyo. So iyan po ang dahilan kung bakit mayroon po tayong mga matataas na presyong nakikita lalo na pagdating sa baboy. Pero tuluy-tuloy po sir, nagpapadala pa rin po tayo ng baboy mula sa Visayas at Mindanao,” she said.

She said they are coordinating with the National Meat Inspection Service to check on the inventory status of hogs and frozen to determine if there really is enough supply for Luzon.

“This will also help and guide us kung tama ang price point ng ating mga traders na ipinapasa naman po sa ating mga tindera,” she said.

Evangelista noted that the African swine fever and the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the livestock industry which contributed to the low supply.

“Mayroon din po tayong ibang mga livestock raisers, mga poultry raisers po dati na medyo tumigil po ano, noong tinamaan po kasi tayo ng pandemya lalo na noong panahon ng ECQ (enhanced community quarantine). Mayroong mga ibang farm na hindi na nagpatuloy. Iyan po ay isa pang rason kung bakit affected po ang ating supply,” she said.

“Habang mataas ang presyo ng baboy sa ating mga public market, mayroon po tayong Kadiwa meat, ito po ay pasok sa ating SRP (suggested retail price) at ito po ay alternative place para makabili po sila ng baboy na tama po ang presyo,” she added.

