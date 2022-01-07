How to spot fake Biogesic meds according to Unilab

A drugstore in Quezon City puts up a list of unavailable over-the-counter medicines on January 4, 2022 as supplies run short with people stacking up on common medicines for fever, cough and colds associated with COVID-19 sickness. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pharmaceutical firm Unilab said consumers should be vigilant when purchasing flu medicine as fraudsters take advantage of the unusual surge in demand by selling fake goods.

Drugstores earlier reported a "temporary shortage" in supply of flu and cough medicines as well as some vitamins as the daily COVID-19 surged in the past few days.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported over 17,000 daily COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 36.9 percent.

"We understand that many are concerned about the authenticity of the medicines they’ve purchased," Unilab said.

Here's a quick guide on how to spot authentic paracetamol (Biogesic) product:

Color and engraving should be as how it is advertised. Fake ones appear brighter or paler

Product pocket or cavity should fit well and not bigger than the medicines

There's a diamond pattern on the packaging compared to dotted pattern on the fake products

Packaging color is standard blue. Fake ones tend to have lighter or darker color

The Unilab seal is rendered in watermark and can only be seen in certain angles where as the fake products' seal are clearly visible

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has assured consumers that the drugs, manufactured locally, would be replenished within the week and that production capacity is sufficient to meet the demand.

A pharma group explained that drugstores usually have stocks for about 30 days and that the temporary shortage was caused by the unusual demand.

Some companies were also "airlifting" medicines from abroad to augment the local supply, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines said.

