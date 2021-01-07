More than half of adult Pinoys lost jobs, had emotional problems due to pandemic: survey

Residents living under the bridge in Barangay 800 and 798, San Andres Manila wait for volunteers distributing relief beside a signage they put up along Osmeña Highway, Manila on April 27, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - More than half of Filipino adults had emotional problems as they lost their jobs or sources of income because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released on Thursday showed.

But amid these problems, more than half of survey respondents also said that they became closer to their family members, Pulse Asia said.

The survey organization said that 58 percent of Filipinos lost either their job or source of income because of the pandemic, while 51 percent experienced emotional problems such as extreme sadness, and 55 percent became closer to their family members.

“Meanwhile, a big plurality of Filipino adults (44 percent) say their salary or income decreased due to the pandemic. In addition, 16 percent experienced mental health problems like depression,” Pulse Asia said.

The survey was based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18

years old and above, and has a 2 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level, Pulse Asia said.

A survey by the Asian Development Bank released in September said 84 percent of households in the Philippines said their income declined because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the worst in Southeast Asia.