DITO says ready for technical audit, to roll out services in March

DITO Telecommunications and Udenna Corporation headquarters in Taguig City on February 20, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity, which won the bid to be the country's third major telco, on Thursday said it is ready for its technical audit, and can roll out services in March this year.

DITO said it has informed the National Telecommunications Commission that it has already chosen an independent auditor from a list of accredited auditing firms by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The audit will determine if DITO complies with its commitment to provide at least 27 Mbps internet speed to 37 percent of the country or 7,425 barangays in its first year of service.

RG Manabat & Co, an affiliate of international audit firm KPMG, will be doing the audit, DITO said.

Adel Tamano, DITO Telecommunity Chief Administrative Officer said the field test will use a percentage of 1,600 cell sites that cover 8,800 barangays in the Philippines as base for the audit.

“For the past months, amid the difficulties posed by the current global pandemic, DITO has made great strides in the roll-out to ensure that the results of the audit will be positive,” Tamano said.

The field test is expected to be completed within 30-days, and another 15-days in which to prepare the final report, he added.

Tamano said the result of the audit does not affect the planned commercial roll-out starting March of this year.

“As I have said before, DITO Telecommunity is poised to finally offer its services to the Filipino people in March, world class connectivity that they truly deserve, as we launch commercially.”

DITO is a consortium of Davao businessman Dennis Uy's Udenna Corporation and Chinese state-owned China Telecommunications Corporation, a parent company of China Telecom.