Birth, marriage certificates now payable through PayMaya

National Statistician Dennis Mapa of Philippine Statistics Authority pays for his birth certificate through PayMaya. Handout

MANILA - Civil registry documents such as birth, death and marriage certificates can now be paid via PayMaya QR.

PayMaya will be soon available as an online payment method in requesting for these documents online from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the mobile wallet company said Thursday.

"With the availability of PayMaya QR as a payment method initially at the PSA CRS Central Outlet, there is now a faster and safer way for Filipinos to pay for their needed documents...We look forward to offering this service to more outlets nationwide soon," National Statistician Dennis S. Mapa said.

It said the app is also enabling PSA to accept any credit, debit, and prepaid card for online transactions.