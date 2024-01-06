NGCP says it followed protocol, as Panay blackout ends

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Saturday morning said it had followed its own protocols, after key government officials and agencies pointed the finger at them for the Panay Island blackout this week.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, company spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said NGCP had met its mandate to transmit power.

"At the time base sa mga datos na nakalap namin hindi nagkulang ang transmission ng grid system kasi normal ang boltahe at normal ang frequency lalo na nitong panahon na tumirik ang planta," she said.

Officials such as Iloilo Gov. Jerry Treñas, and the Department of Energy placed the blame on NGCP for its alleged failure to act on the Western Visayas blackout.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday also ordered the completion of the rate reset review for NGCP, and reiterated the call to reduce load.

But Alabanza reiterated that the load dropping was unnecessary.

"Since wala kaming nakikitang problema sa boltahe... sa totoo lang inisip ko nga na kung halimbawa nanghula kami — nag-speculate kami at nagtanggal ng load nang walang dahilan, marami ang nagre-reklamo," Alabanza said.

So far, 100 percent of power in the island has been restored, DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said in a separate interview.

"Hopefully dire-diretso na wala tayong makikitang disturbance naka-look out pa rin tayo and continuous ang monitoring natin dahil nasa unang bahagi lang tayo ng stable operations wala kaming namomonitor," Marasigan said.

But Marasigan stressed that while it claims to have followed its primary mandate, NGCP still had its shortcomings during the power crisis.

"Sila ang naga-administer kung paano nagdadaloy ang kuryente at isa po diyan ay ang natuturo sa dalawang description kailangang reliable at stable para po ang ating grid ay ma-maintain," he said.

"So nasusunod po ba ng NGCP ang dalawang function, nakikita natin na kung hindi naman po delayed may pagkukulang ang NGCP," Marasigan also said.

The DOE earlier said the crisis could've been prevented if NGCP proactively called on the distribution utilities and electric cooperatives there to reduce their load.

PREVIOUS INCIDENTS

Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, pointed out Friday that the Panay and Negros Sub-grids also had system disturbances last April.

He said that NGCP's alleged failure to maintain the country’s power grid warrants a review and eventual termination of its franchise.

“Panahon na para mas mapabilis ang pagrerebisa at agarang pagtanggal ng prangkisa ng NGCP. Mahigit isang dekada at kalahati nang nagsa-sakripisyo ang taumbayan sa mga kapalpakan nila. Enough is enough,” he said in a statement.

