Globe shifts 10 more facilities to renewable energy

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Friday 10 more of its facilities have shifted to renewable energy.

With its partnership with renewable energy platform ACEN, Globe was able to run 10 more facilities located in Cavite, Cebu, Quezon City, Manila, Marikina and Laguna using clean energy, the company said in a statement.

To date, Globe said it has 24 total facilities running on renewable energy.

“This shift to renewable energy is part of Globe’s overall climate action roadmap and in support of both the country and the Ayala Group’s goal to reduce carbon emissions," said Rizza Maniego-Eala, Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer, and Chief Risk Officer at Globe.

"We are continuously shifting our high energy utilization facilities to renewable energy sources and are looking forward to enrolling more eligible facilities as we proactively address climate-related risks,” she added.

Globe said it aims to encourage more investments in clean energy in support of the government's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030.

