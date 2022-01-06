MANILA - Philippine Airlines has canceled several flights to Hong Kong after the territory banned inbound flights from the Philippines and several other countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PAL said that in compliance with the Hong Kong government's restrictions, it has canceled the following flights from Manila to Hong Kong:

PR 300 – Manila-Hong Kong

January 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20 and 21 (Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun)

However, PAL said its PR 301 Hong Kong-Manila flights will continue to operate every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday as scheduled.

“We revert to normal Manila-Hong Kong schedules starting 12:01 AM on January 22, 2022,” PAL said.

The airline assured affected passengers that their current tickets are safe and remain valid.

Affected passengers may also opt to rebook or reroute their flights, refund their tickets or convert their tickets into travel credits.

“If your contact details are in our reservations records, you will be informed of the status of your flights via e-mail, telephone call or SMS/text,” PAL said.

The airline also advised that its hotline (02) (+632) 8855-8888 is currently experiencing a surge in calls and long wait times are expected.

Affected passengers may also visit PAL’s website or official Facebook page for further details.

