MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Thursday announced new flight cancellations amid staff shortage with employees currently on quarantine.
"To prevent last minute cancellations due to unavailability of crew and ground personnel, CEB is preemptively canceling the following flights from January 7 to 10, 2022, and transferring passengers on other available CEB flights on the same day:
January 7
- 5J909/910 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila
- 5J553/554 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J635/636 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
January 8
- 5J 553/554 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 557/556 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 643/644 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
January 9
- 5J 909/910 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila
- 5J 192/193 Manila – Cauayan – Manila
- 5J 557/556 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 551/552 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 635/636 Manla – Puerto Princesa – Manila
January 10
- 5J 377/378 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila
- 5J 381/382 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila
- 5J 889/890 Mania – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila
- 5J 909/910 Mania – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila
- 5J 907/908 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila
- 5J 911/912 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila
- 5J 551/552 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 557/556 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 651/652 Manila – Tacloban – Manila
The airline said passengers affected by the cancellations have been informed of their new flight schedules through the contact details provided in their booking.
Affected passengers may opt to rebook their flights, refund the cost of the ticket or put their tickets' monetary equivalent in a travel fund.
The airline advised affected passengers to manage their bookings though its website.
Cebu Pacific said it is offering flexible options for all domestic flights until January 31, so that passengers who wish to postpone their travel may cancel up to 2 hours before their scheduled time of departure and select their preferred option.