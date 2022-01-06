MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Thursday announced new flight cancellations amid staff shortage with employees currently on quarantine.

"To prevent last minute cancellations due to unavailability of crew and ground personnel, CEB is preemptively canceling the following flights from January 7 to 10, 2022, and transferring passengers on other available CEB flights on the same day:

January 7



5J909/910 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J553/554 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J635/636 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila



January 8

5J 553/554 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 557/556 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 643/644 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila



January 9

5J 909/910 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 192/193 Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 557/556 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 551/552 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 635/636 Manla – Puerto Princesa – Manila



January 10

5J 377/378 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 381/382 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 889/890 Mania – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 909/910 Mania – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 907/908 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 911/912 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J 551/552 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 557/556 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 559/560 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 651/652 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

The airline said passengers affected by the cancellations have been informed of their new flight schedules through the contact details provided in their booking.

Affected passengers may opt to rebook their flights, refund the cost of the ticket or put their tickets' monetary equivalent in a travel fund.

The airline advised affected passengers to manage their bookings though its website.

Cebu Pacific said it is offering flexible options for all domestic flights until January 31, so that passengers who wish to postpone their travel may cancel up to 2 hours before their scheduled time of departure and select their preferred option.