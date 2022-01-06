Cathay Pacific to further reduce passenger flights amid COVID restrictions
Reuters
Posted at Jan 06 2022 04:37 PM
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday it will further reduce passenger flights until the end of March, as the city tightens coronavirus restrictions.
More details to follow.
