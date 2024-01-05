Bantay Bigas says imports won't prevent rice price hike

A market vendor waits for customers in front of their rice and grains store inside public market in Quezon City on July 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Rice watch group Bantay Bigas said on Friday more imports will not temper rice price hike.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Cathy Estavillo said this is because international market prices continue to soar.

She added that a more permanent solution is to ramp up support for local rice farmers.

"Kahit sabihin ng DA na parating na yung 500,000 metric tons na inimport mula sa India ay hindi rin magreresulta ng pagbaba nyan sa palengke dahil alam naman natin na napakataas ng presyo sa world market," Estavillo said.

Price of rice jumped by P1 to 2 per kilo at the beginning of the year.

"Mismong yung mga retailers ang nagsasabi na pakonti ng pakonti yung dinedeliver ng mga miller sa kanila at tuwing nagdedeliver sila ay may pagtaas ng P50 per bag," Estavillo said.

"Kung iko-convert natin yan, piso hanggang dalawang piso ang pagtaas ng mga naidedeliver na bigas sa mga retailer. Syempre ang retailer, hindi rin naman nila babalikatin yung pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas, bagkus ay ipapasa at ipapasa nila yan sa mga consumer," she added.

The Department of Agriculture said this is because the country is in the lean months and harvest isn't expected until March.

But the production this dry cropping season, though historically higher than the wet season, is threatened by El Nino.

"Challenge talaga yung El Nino kasi nakatiming sya sa dry season. Mas malaki production natin sa dry season," said DA Asec. Arnel De Mesa.

The DA said the country ended 2023 with about 80 to 90 days of national inventory of rice. It said 495,000 metric tons of rice have been imported by private importers, and 295,000 metric tons will come from India.

"Sa ngayon we need to secure talaga yung supply, alam natin magkakaroon ng El Nino, so it will be additional challenge doon sa level ng productivity, we need to ensure na may enough supply," he added.