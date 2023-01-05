MANILA - Smart Communications has set up assisted SIM Registration booths across the Philippines to help subscribers needing assistance with the measure, the company said on Thursday.

Smart said the SIM registration booths and touchpoints were set up in several areas in Luzon, Iloilo, Cebu, and the Davao Region, in collaboration with local government units, partner stores, and regional and provincial distributors.

"We look forward to further collaboration with local government units and partners on-ground across the Philippines, helping hasten our SIM Registration process," said PLDT and Smart first vice president Cathy Yang.

The Manny Pangilinan-led telco said that as of 8 a.m. Thursday, some 6,296,811 Smart, Smart Bro, and TNTph subscribers; 316,225 Postpaid users; and 100,596 corporate customers, or a total of 6.71 million subscribers had registered their SIMs on the Smart network.